Winter weather advisory for western part of our viewing area

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Sandusky, Erie, Ottawa and Huron counties from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

More weather alerts here

An April *winter wonderland* will be arriving around dawn Friday. Snow will impact ALL of northern Ohio through midday/early afternoon. General accumulations are expected by the lunchtime hour Friday with the heaviest snow falling in the morning. Temperatures will rise in the afternoon as snow transitions tomix/ rain, especially across southern areas.

Typically, April snowfalls don’t last long as temperatures rise above freezing during the day.

Here’s the latest forecast: General amounts 1-3″.

The weather will improve immensely this weekend! We’ll be warming up! The only caveat will be the spotty showers possible late day Sunday.

So, when are we expecting milder/near normal temperature again? Our next opportunity seems to be the middle/latter part of next week. Bring it on!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: