Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga County through Friday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Medina and Summit counties. The National Weather Service said additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions, which could impact the evening commute.

A few lake effect flurries/snow showers have developed with some light accumulations.

The arctic air mass behind this front will send temperatures plummeting into the single digits and teens overnight and 20s for daytime highs for the next two weeks and possibly longer! Single digits wind chills are expected all day Thursday. Friday morning sub-zero wind chills. Stay warm!

This also means multiple opportunities for clipper light snow and lake effect snow!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.