Winter weather advisory for Ashtabula County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for Ashtabula County.

Moderate snow within this band is reducing visibility. It’s possible, where band persists, you could get 3-5″.

On and off light to moderate lake effect today Thursday into early Friday. Most locations will receive an inch with several inches where snow persists. It’s cold! Temperatures in the low 20’s with wind chills in the single digits this afternoon.

Another panhandle storm system will commence Sunday with snow to start, then a wintry mix. A transition into an all-snow event Monday into Groundhog Day. Get your shovels ready!

Accumulations of several inches look likely with the current forecast. We’ll continue to fine-tune it as that time nears.

Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach NE Ohio late next week/first weekend of February. At this time, it looks to be primarily rain next Friday with temps in the mid 40s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: