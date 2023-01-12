CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulations could reach 2 to 9 inches with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Fog this morning with low visibility on the roadways. Drive with caution and give yourself extra time to travel. Spots of drizzle. Steady rain arrives by mid/late morning.

Rain pretty much all day long. Staying mild with temperatures near 50° then falling into the mid 40s by late afternoon. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

The rain will change over into a wintry mix and snow late Thursday evening into early Friday as temperatures fall into the low 30s. Expect all snow Friday overnight into Saturday.

Temps will rebound briefly early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.