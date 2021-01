(WJW) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties and it takes effect tonight.

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake are under the advisory from 7 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, there could be total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches with lower amounts of around two inches in western Cuyahoga and southern Ashtabula.

The NWS says the heaviest snow is expected to happen between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.