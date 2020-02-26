Winter weather: A look at timing and our snowfall forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect tonight through Saturday afternoon for additional lake effect snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for our western counties.

Here is the difference between an ADVISORY and WATCH:

Here’s a look at the forecast path of our latest weather system:

The rain/snow line will be right through northern Ohio late afternoon (between 3 and 7pm)

Here’s our current thinking on the system snow between late afternoon and sunrise Thursday.

After the general snow, lake effect snow kicks in Thursday and Friday behind the system. Additional accumulation is likely where snow bands are persistent.

**Get weather updates and a look at the 8-day, here**

