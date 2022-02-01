‘Working around the clock:’ See what ODOT is doing for winter storm prep; What drivers can do, too

Editor’s note: The video above is from Jan. 17, 2022.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Whether you’re ready or not for more snow to hit Northeast Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation says they are working around the clock to prepare for this week’s winter storm that might drop feet of rain, snow and ice in our area.

ODOT is encouraging drivers to stay home from Wednesday through Friday, but if you must travel – plan ahead.

Click here before heading out to view hundreds of live traffic cameras, traffic speeds, and be informed of any crashes or incidents.

ODOT says that in Northeast Ohio they’ve got more than 166,000 tons of salt on hand and the ability to make their own salt brine to combat this storm.

Mechanics have been tuning up the snowplows and ODOT says their drivers are ready to begin 12-hour shifts.

“If we get the expected amount of snowfall, it will be very difficult for our crews to keep up,” ODOT says. “Don’t expect perfect road conditions. Our snowplows will be plowing and treating roads and doing their best for those that must travel.”

ODOT treats state and U.S. routes outside municipalities and all interstates except the Ohio Turnpike. Check out this map to see exactly where those roads are located.