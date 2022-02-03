Winter storm bringing up to a foot of snow today

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many people are waking up to just a few inches of snow or less in Northeast Ohio.

That’s going to change this morning.

Most areas are going to get 9 to 12 inches of snow Thursday and most of that will come down this morning.

Southeast of Millersburg, Canton and Youngstown are still seeing ice, while the rest have transitioned to snow.

That’s going to last until about 4:30 p.m. when everyone should be getting snow.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says the evening commute will be a mess.

There will be 8-12 inches for most everyone, except those areas that got more ice.

The snow will accumulate slowly over a long period of time.

When will it end?

The back of the system is on track to leave our area around midnight.

There will be some leftover snow showers Friday, but tomorrow will mostly be cleanup.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 7 a.m. Friday.

