Wild winter weather leads to thousands without power in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — Wicked winter weather across Northeast Ohio has left some people in the dark Thursday night.

According to FirstEnergy, thousands of customers are without power.

FirstEnergy’s outage map shows, as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, there are over 2,400 without power; that includes 400 in Cuyahoga County, 600 in Medina County, about 120 in Summit County, and over 1,000 in Mahoning County.

Avon Lake ice (courtesy: FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford )

Thursday’s weather started out with rain, then turned to freezing rain and ice, with several inches of snow expected by Friday morning.