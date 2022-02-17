Wild winter weather leads to thousands without power in Northeast Ohio

**Take a look, above, at some of the other wild weather in Northeast Ohio on Thursday: flooding**
(WJW) — Wicked winter weather across Northeast Ohio has left some people in the dark Thursday night.
According to FirstEnergy, thousands of customers are without power.
FirstEnergy’s outage map shows, as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, there are over 2,400 without power; that includes 400 in Cuyahoga County, 600 in Medina County, about 120 in Summit County, and over 1,000 in Mahoning County.
Thursday’s weather started out with rain, then turned to freezing rain and ice, with several inches of snow expected by Friday morning.