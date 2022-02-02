What to do if you lose power during a winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) –FirstEnergy has activated a Storm Response Plan that includes calling on additional crews and contractors to help restore power in the event there are widespread outages.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis told FOX 8, “This week’s forecast does present weather elements like icing and freezing rain, that do have the potential to damage our equipment because of the weight of build-up on our power lines a and equipment.”

FirstEnergy says if there are outages during the storm, customers can report them by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS(1-888-544-4877) or by going online to firstenergycorp.com and click on the “report outage” link.

“Customer reported power outages help pinpoint the damage locations so that we can get a utility crew there faster to restore their service,” said Siburkis.

As power outages loom, local suppliers of back-up power generators are receiving more calls from concerned homeowners than usual.

Craig Shepp, owner of Generator Pros in Chardon, said, “I’ve been in this work for over 30 years and anytime there’s a storm, that’s where the demand begins.”

Shepp says if you’re hoping to have a generator installed this week, you are more than likely out of luck, due to a shortage in manpower.

“All we can tell people now is demand is such that if you’re interested, that’s great, it’s not going to happen right away because there’s so much demand, but we can get that installed perhaps in the weeks to come,” he said.

Homeowners who decide to use generators during a power outage are advised to make sure they are in a safe place.

“You don’t run a generator inside the garage or the house, so they’re placed outside and of course regulations typically requires at least five feet from windows or openings, penetrations to the house,” said Shepp. “If you do get a system, a standby generator, add a carbon monoxide detector if you don’t have one.”

Shepp says those concerned about losing power can also use back up lighting and heating sources, but you need to be cautious because of fumes. He says it’s also important to remember an outage could impact the food in your refrigerator.

“Keep your refrigerator well stocked with ice, keep it closed,” said Shepp.

FirstEnergy has provided a list of important things to know during winter storms:

Keep electronic devices such as cell phones, laptops and tablets fully charged.

Have a car charger on-hand to charge mobile devices if your power is out. If you have a smart phone, this will ensure you have access to online information sources.

Keep a flashlight, portable radio and extra batteries handy in the event of a power outage. Tune to a local station for current storm information.

Gather extra blankets or a sleeping bag for each person.

Do not use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources to prevent deadly carbon monoxide gas from building up in your home.

If you have a water well and pump, keep an emergency supply of bottled water and/or fill your bathtub with fresh water.

Stock an emergency supply of convenience foods that do not require cooking.

Consider having a hard-wired phone available to report an outage or emergency. A plain, hard-wired phone can operate on power delivered through the phone line.