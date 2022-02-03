Stores sold out of salt? Here’s some alternatives

(WKBN) – If you haven’t gotten salt for your driveway and sidewalks yet, you may have trouble finding it.

Many local stores are sold out. Still, there are some other things you can try if you are looking for a way to melt the snow and ice around your house.

We’ve put together a list of other options for you: (Source: Backyard Boss, Mr. Pavement and Powerblanket)

Sand – Sand absorbs sunlight, which can help melt snow and ice. It also provides good traction to help prevent slipping and falling. It may need to be applied several times, though.

Vinegar – Vinegar contains citric acid which could help melt snow and ice, but it may take a few applications.

Sugar Beet Juice – This juice is environmentally friendly and lowers the melting point of ice and snow.

Coffee Grinds – Coffee grinds absorbs sunlight and can help give you a non-slip surface.

Calcium Chloride – Calcium chloride works well in low temperatures, such as 0 – 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Baking Soda – Baking soda can lower the temperature of ice slowly turning it to water,

Wood Ash – Wood ash can be used as a slow-acting melt solution. It contains potassium, which is why it works.

Alfalfa Meal – This is commonly used as a fertilizer. It contains nitrogen and has a dry, grainy texture. This can provide traction.

Snow Melting Mats – It may not work if you’re looking for an immediate solution, but if you have the time to go out and get one, a snow melting mat can easily melt the snow and ice in your driveway.

Kitty Litter – Although kitty litter may not melt the snow and ice, it is a good tool to use for traction.

Epsom Salt – Epsom salt can be a good alternative. Mix it with some sugar and some hot water for immediate results.

Soda – Sugar is a good way to melt ice, so any beverage with a high amount of sugar can be effective in melting ice. Soda, Kool-Aid, juice can all work.

In some cases, combining some of these ingredients can also work.

For example, mixing white vinegar, wood ash and water to create an ice melting spray is a good way to melt ice and prevent new ice from forming. First, you want to fill a bucket with a gallon of water, add two cups of wood ash and let it sit overnight. The next morning, clear the bits of wood from the bucket then pour it into a new bucket leaving behind any clumps of wood. Add two cups of vinegar and stir. Pour it into a spray bottle and it’s ready to go.

If you don’t have wood ash, just mixing water and vinegar can also be effective. Add one cup of water and three cups of vinegar in a spray bottle and mix it thoroughly.