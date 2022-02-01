Parking bans ahead of upcoming winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With a winter storm predicted to hit Northeast Ohio this week, some cities are pre-emptively announcing snow parking bans for their streets.

The storm is set to hit the area Wednesday, bringing rain, ice and snow through Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for many counties during this time.

Parking bans

The following cities have issued parking bans as of Tuesday (expect updates as more are announced):

Elyria: The city’s parking ban goes into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 6 a.m. Anyone with questions can call the Safety Service Director’s office at 440-326-1404.

The city’s parking ban goes into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 6 a.m. Anyone with questions can call the Safety Service Director’s office at 440-326-1404. Newburgh Heights: The city announced the parking ban starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. and lasts until Saturday at 8 a.m.

The city announced the parking ban starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. and lasts until Saturday at 8 a.m. Oak Harbor: A parking ban is in effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

A parking ban is in effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday until further notice. Port Clinton : A snow emergency has been issued for the city starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. All vehicles must be removed from city streets.

: A snow emergency has been issued for the city starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. All vehicles must be removed from city streets. Sandusky: Residents parking their cars on emergency snow routes are asked to move their vehicles ahead of storm, when parking ban goes into effect.

Residents parking their cars on emergency snow routes are asked to move their vehicles ahead of storm, when parking ban goes into effect. Sagamore Hills : The city’s parking ban is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Friday at 1 p.m.

: The city’s parking ban is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Friday at 1 p.m. Wellington: The city is asking people to “please make arrangements to park your vehicles somewhere other than the streets” from Wednesday through Friday.

Residents who do not move their cars from city streets that have issued parking bans risk receiving a ticket or even getting towed. The bans are put in place so snow plows can more quickly and efficiently remove snow from roads.

