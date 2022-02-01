See top ten list of 2-day snow events on record in Cleveland

Watch: See the latest on timing, snow totals and ice dangers ahead of Winter Storm Landon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Northeast Ohio prepares for a major snow event this week, you might want to put it into context. Cleveland is next to Lake Erie, after all, so we’re no strangers to the town being buried in snow.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday posted a top ten list of accumulation totals for 2-day snow events on record in Cleveland:

1 – 21.4 in 1913 (Nov. 11)

2 – 19.3 in 1950 (Nov. 25)

3 – 19.2 in 1993 (Feb. 24)

4 – 17.8 in 1974 (Dec. 2)

5 – 16.5 in 1987 (March 31)

6 – 15.8 in 2007 (Feb. 14)

7 – 15.7 in 1984 (Feb. 28)

8 – 15.5 in 2004 (Dec. 23)

9 – 15.1 in 1954 (March 1)

10 -15.1 in 1995 (Dec. 20)

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued as freezing rain is expected to start Wednesday changing to snow that could last until midday Friday.

This week’s storm could find a place on the top ten list as snow accumulations are forecasted to reach the double-digits for many areas in Ohio.

