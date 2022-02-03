School closings rolling in, CMSD moves to remote learning as winter storm continues into Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – School closings are already rolling in for Friday as the winter storm continues to sweep across Northeast Ohio.

Check the latest closings here.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced it would be taking classes remote for Friday due to the weather. Those who lose power or who do not have internet access at their home will receive makeup work.

Check live radar

The inclement weather is impacting some universities too. Walsh University will continue with remote instruction on Friday. All events and activities are canceled.

Some businesses and libraries also decided to close due to the weather conditions. Marc’s announced that stores and pharmacies in the Cleveland area would close at 4 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for everyone through 7 a.m. Friday.