School closings coming in as winter storm arrives

Editor’s Note: The video above is of cars getting stuck in snow in downtown Cleveland on Jan. 17, 2022.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some schools are already making plans to cancel classes Wednesday evening; some have announced cancellations for Thursday.

Kent State University said all of its campuses will be closed Thursday, and Case Western Reserve University is also closed Thursday. Port Clinton City Schools have also announced they’ll be closed Thursday.

The winter storm is forecast to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow an hour during the day Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for: Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.