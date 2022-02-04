Ohio winter storm snow totals: How much snow fell in my city?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service released new snowfall numbers for Northeast Ohio Friday morning following the latest winter storm.
The reports are from trained weather spotters throughout the region.
12-hour snowfall
- Ashland County
- Hayesville 1.8 inches
- Ashtabula County
- Monroe Center 4.5 inches
- Trumbull Township 4 inches
- Cherry Valley 3.8 inches
- Jefferson 3.5 inches
- Ashtabula 3 inches
- Orwell 2.6 inches
- Saybrook 1.5 inches
- Cuyahoga County
- Strongsville 5 inches
- Old Brooklyn 4.5 inches
- Cleveland Heights 3.2 inches
- Euclid 3 inches
- Shaker Heights 2.8 inches
- Seven Hills 2.7 inches
- Westlake 2.7 inches
- North Royalton 2 inches
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 2 inches
- Broadview Heights 1.5 inches
- Lakewood 1.4 inches
- Chagrin Falls 1.3 inches
- Garfield Heights 1.3 inches
- Erie County
- Huron 3 inches
- Geauga County
- Burton 5 inches
- Chardon 4.5 inches
- Montville 3 inches
- South Thompson 1.4 inches
- Holmes County
- Killbuck 2.8 inches
- Huron County
- New London 3 inches
- Lake County
- Mentor 6.1 inches
- Willoughby 4.5 inches
- Madison 3.8 inches
- Concord 3.4 inches
- Waite Hill 2.5 inches
- Kirtland Hills 1.7 inches
- Wickliffe 1.1 inches
- Mahoning County
- Canfield 5 inches
- Austintown 3 inches
- Medina County
- Lodi 3.8 inches
- Hinckley 2.3 inches
- Brunswick 2 inches
- Portage County
- Hiram 3 inches
- Brady Lake 2.8 inches
- Mogadore 2 inches
- Richland County
- Lexington 2.5 inches
- Mifflin 2.1 inches
- Mansfield 1.8 inches
- Stark County
- Canton 7.5 inches
- Alliance 5 inches
- Summit County
- Akron-Canton Airport 3.9 inches
- Stow 3.8 inches
- Bath 3.5 inches
- Tallmadge 3.2 inches
- Fairlawn 2.8 inches
- Sagamore Hills 2.2 inches
- Cuyahoga Falls 2 inches
- Trumbull County
- Southington 9 inches
- Cortland 4.4 inches
- Newton Falls 3.1 inches
- Wayne County
- Doylestown 5 inches
- Creston 2 inches
24-hour snowfall
- Ashland County
- Ashland 6.5 inches
- Ashtabula County
- Pierpont 10.5 inches
- Ashtabula 5.3 inches
- Cuyahoga County
- Strongsville 10 inches
- Shaker Heights 7.5 inches
- Mayfield 6.5 inches
- Brecksville 6.2 inches
- Erie County
- Castilia 4 inches
- Huron County
- Bellevue 6.2 inches
- Lake County
- Willoughby 10.7 inches
- Mentor 7 inches
- Lorain County
- North Ridgeville 6.8 inches
- Elyria 6.4 inches
- Oberlin 6 inches
- Mahoning County
- Canfield 5 inches
- Medina County
- Medina 7.8 inches
- Portage County
- Streetsboro 9 inches
- Ravenna 6.5 inches
- Mantua 6.5 inches
- Richland County
- Lexington 9.5 inches
- Summit County
- Tallmadge 9.5 inches
- Munroe Falls 8.5 inches
- Akron 7 inches
- Bath 5 inches
- Trumbull County
- Newton Falls 8.2 inches
Snow on ground
- Ashland County
- Hayesville 7 inches
- Ashland 6.9 inches
- Ashtabula County
- Pierpont 25 inches
- Monroe Center 22 inches
- Trumbull Township 20 inches
- Cherry Valley 18 inches
- Jefferson 15 inches
- Ashtabula 15 inches
- Orwell 14 inches
- Saybrook 13 inches
- Cuyahoga County
- Old Brooklyn 17 inches
- Cleveland Heights 17 inches
- Chagrin Falls 16 inches
- Brooklyn Heights 15 inches
- North Royalton 14 inches
- Strongsville 14 inches
- Shaker Heights 13.5 inches
- Broadview Heights 13 inches
- Euclid 13 inches
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 10 inches
- Lakewood 10 inches
- Cleveland Heights 10 inches
- Westlake 9 inches
- Erie County
- Vermillion 13.3 inches
- Huron 11 inches
- Geauga County
- Montville 18 inches
- South Thompson 16 inches
- Chardon 14 inches
- Burton 14 inches
- Holmes County
- Killbuck 4 inches
- Huron County
- New London 12 inches
- Lake County
- Concord 19 inches
- Mentor 19 inches
- Concord 17 inches
- Madison 17 inches
- Kirtland Hills 16 inches
- Waite Hill 16 inches
- Willoughby 15 inches
- Lorain County
- North Ridgeville 13 inches
- Oberlin 9 inches
- Elyria 9 inches
- Mahoning County
- Austintown 11 inches
- Canfield 11 inches
- Medina County
- Hinckley 16 inches
- Lodi 14 inches
- Brunswick 11 inches
- Portage County
- Brady Lake 18 inches
- Hiram 18 inches
- Ravenna 16.5 inches
- Matua 15 inches
- Richland County
- Lexington 12 inches
- Mifflin 10 inches
- Mansfield 9 inches
- Stark County
- Canton 8 inches
- Summit County
- Munroe Falls 18 inches
- Bath 17 inches
- Stow 17 inches
- Fairlawn 17 inches
- Tallmadge 16.6 inches
- Akron 15.5 inches
- Cuyahoga Falls 15 inches
- Akron-Canton Airport 11 inches
- Trumbull County
- Cortland 18 inches
- Newton Falls 16 inches
- Southington 9 inches
- Wayne County
- Doylestown 14 inches