Live updates on winter storm Landon: Over 100 schools cancel classes, flight cancellations start at Cleveland airport

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter storm moving into Northeast Ohio is bringing a round of rain. That will be followed by freezing rain and a wintry mix, before turning into snow.

The heaviest snow is expected on Thursday. That’s why cities and schools are already taking steps.

What to know:

Live updates:

4:14 p.m. update:

Parma Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday.

4:10 p.m. update:

Due to the looming winter storm, The Cleveland Orchestra is rescheduling its Thursday performance of Jeremy Denk Plays Adams to Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

4:05 p.m. update:

Over 100 local schools have already canceled Thursday classes. Keep up with the latest closings here.

4 p.m. update:

Avon Lake Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday.

3:50 p.m. update:

There are already more than two dozen cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Check flight statuses here.

3:44 p.m. update:

Brecksville City Hall will be closed on Thursday. The city’s senior center and community center will also be closed, and there will be no recycling service.

The Akron Zoo will be closed on Thursday.

3:30 p.m. update:

All Kent State University campuses will be closed on Thursday. Online classes will continue as usual. Case Western Reserve University will also be closed on Thursday.

3:13 p.m. update:

The Cleveland Public Library will be closed because of inclement weather on Thursday. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will have classes remotely on Thursday and Friday.

3 p.m. update:

The National Weather Service expanded its winter storm warning to include all of Northeast Ohio.