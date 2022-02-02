Winter storm warning: Transition to snow starts to the west

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re in the first stage of Winter Storm Landon as the rain continues throughout Northeast Ohio.

But be prepared: The change to freezing rain and mixed precipitation is coming.

The majority of the heavy snow will be on Thursday and we’re already beginning to see school closings.

Weather alerts:

A winter storm warning for:

Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Erie and Huron counties from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Ashtabula, Geauga, Medina, Summit, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Trumbull counties from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Stark, Holmes and Mahoning counites from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana counties from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Timeline:

Wednesday evening: Rain to sleet to freezing rain from west to east. Temps will fall into the lower 30s.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning: By 10 p.m., people in western areas will be seeing snow, people to the east will still be seeing rain and right down the middle, there will be ice. In the north, 2 to 4 inches by daybreak. In the south, a coating to 2 inches.

Thursday afternoon and evening: An additional 4 to 8 inches of snow. Wind gusts pick up to 30 mph.

Thursday overnight into Friday morning: Snow slowly tapers from west to east. Up to 3 inches is possible for our southeastern areas as it moves out.

How much?

Much of Northeast Ohio will wake up to snow on the ground Thursday morning. The bulk of all accumulations will take place on Thursday, which also means it will be the most difficult day for driving.

The National Weather Service predicts some areas will see 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour Thursday.

The FOX 8 weather team adjusted its snowfall predictions to account for more sleety snow and freezing snow, which tend to lower accumulations.