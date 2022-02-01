Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for some vehicles during winter storm

Watch: Meteorologist Scott Sabol has the forecast on the storm expected to hit Wednesday and last until Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 239 – which covers the entire turnpike – in both directions in preparation of the impending winter storm expected to arrive Wednesday.

The ban starts Wednesday, February 2 at 7 a.m. through Friday, February 4 at noon.

Here are the types of vehicles considered high-profile:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home / Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

These vehicles are not included in the ban:

self-propelled motor homes

low-profile trailers

fold-down camper trailers

pickup trucks with slide-on camper units

vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers

or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles

pickup trucks

commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers

flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet

any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet

The ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.