Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for some vehicles during winter storm

Watch: Meteorologist Scott Sabol has the forecast on the storm expected to hit Wednesday and last until Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 239 – which covers the entire turnpike – in both directions in preparation of the impending winter storm expected to arrive Wednesday.

The ban starts Wednesday, February 2 at 7 a.m. through Friday, February 4 at noon.

Here are the types of vehicles considered high-profile:

  • All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
  • Mobile home / Office trailers.
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

These vehicles are not included in the ban:

  • self-propelled motor homes
  • low-profile trailers
  • fold-down camper trailers
  • pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
  • vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers
  • or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles
  • pickup trucks
  • commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
  • flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet
  • any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet

The ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.

