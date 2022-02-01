Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for some vehicles during winter storm

Watch: Meteorologist Scott Sabol has the forecast on the storm expected to hit Wednesday and last until Friday
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 239 – which covers the entire turnpike – in both directions in preparation of the impending winter storm expected to arrive Wednesday.
The ban starts Wednesday, February 2 at 7 a.m. through Friday, February 4 at noon.
Here are the types of vehicles considered high-profile:
- All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
- Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
- Mobile home / Office trailers.
- Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
- High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.
These vehicles are not included in the ban:
- self-propelled motor homes
- low-profile trailers
- fold-down camper trailers
- pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
- vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers
- or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles
- pickup trucks
- commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers
- flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet
- any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet
The ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.