CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nearly a foot of snow will come down throughout the day Thursday.

It’s going to be steady and last through about midnight.

Most areas will end up with 8 to 12 inches of snow.

This is a long-term snow event.

The evening commute is expected to be dicey.

The storm will push out around midnight.

We’ll see a little leftover snow Friday, but we aren’t expecting any additional accumulation.

