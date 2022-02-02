Local hospital staff staying at medical center overnight during winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local hospital is having staff stay overnight at the medical center due to the winter storm.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s convent opened its doors to nurses and other caregivers Wednesday night. According to Sister Jane Lab, at least 25 staff members will stay overnight due to the winter storm.

“We have people from radiology, surgery and behavioral health. Because of the weather, it is helpful for us because it ensures we have staff here overnight and tomorrow morning,” said Lab.

Sister Jane Lab lives in the convent all year round.

The hospital is still home to two of the sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, who own the hospital and live in the convent located inside.

“It’s for their safety, too. Some of them come from Ashtabula, Medina, and other places that would be hard for them to come in,” said Lab.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have had overnight guests. Staff stayed in the convent as long as three months at the beginning of the pandemic.

“They were medical residents that didn’t want to go home to their families because they had young children plus they were working 12-hour shifts,” said Lab.

Sister Lab said this time, the doors will open for the night staff to get some sleep after their shift and for the morning shift so that they can relieve their co-workers.

“Someone in radiology told me that the last time we had that major snow, she couldn’t get in for two days. This ensures they can stay somewhere safe and be here tomorrow,” said Lab.