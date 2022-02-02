Flight cancelations pour in as airports prepare for winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio has been preparing for Winter Storm Landon all week.

The storm will affect states from New Mexico to Maine.

That started impacting flights Tuesday. Wednesday, the cancelations and delays are stacking up.

At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, flights arriving from certain airports, including St. Louis, Chicago, New York and Newark are canceled.

Flights that were scheduled to arrive from most locations after 8 p.m. have also been canceled.

Departing flights to St. Louis, Chicago and New York have been canceled.

According to FlightAware, which tracks flight delays and cancelations, 1,435 flights inside the U.S. have been canceled today.

That is likely to continue tomorrow, as many states won’t get the full impact of the winter storm until late Thursday.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled Tuesday.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tells FOX 8 it has de-icing supplies ready when the storm hits.

