Cleveland mayor details snow plans ahead of winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb emphasized the city’s new snow removal plan during a video on Tuesday.

Cuyahoga County is under a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said it expects several inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, as well as winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

This is the third major snow event since Bibb was sworn into office on Jan. 3. Bibb said during the Jan. 17 storm that road crews followed the existing plan, which dictates main and secondary streets are cleared first, and must be passable before moving to residential streets. The new mayor called for a review of the policy, announcing plans to expand the snow removal fleet and adding a snowplow tracker to the city’s website.

“We learned from the last storm that our residential streets need to be serviced earlier before completion of the main streets. We will have additional plow trucks dedicated to the residential areas with the remaining trucks clearing the main streets,” Bibb said on Tuesday.

“Our drivers will work every shift around the clock until all the roads are clear.”

He asked residents for their patience and encouraged anyone who can avoid traveling to stay home.

Bibb issued a snow emergency parking ban from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday. The mayor asked residents to move their cars so crews can pretreat the roads. Those vehicles remaining on snowy streets could be subject to tickets or tow.

The mayor said his office is working with RTA and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance to make sure crosswalks and bus shelters are clear of snow. Thirty employees were added to tend to these areas.

Residents can call 311 for additional information.