CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday.

A Wind Chill Warning for most of Northeast Ohio starts 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warning starts at 10 p.m. Thursday for Ashland, Crawford, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect for a multi-hazard winter storm with strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are possible with wind gusts as high as 60 MPH. Wind chill values could be as low as 30 below zero.

The biggest element with this storm will be strong winds and the dangerously low wind chill temperatures.

Warmer Thursday with a few clouds and few sprinkles through the day. We will start to see impacts from our winter system by late Thursday, starting off as rain, transitioning into snow between 1 and 4 a.m. Friday with arctic air behind it. Lake effect snow with frigid conditions will continue into the weekend.

This will not be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -20) and blowing snow the biggest threat

Friday will be the worst of the travels days with the potential of ice/snow in the morning and heavier snow in the evening with blizzard-like conditions in spots.

Here is how it begins:

Rain Thursday (mix in spots), starts off spotty, becoming more widespread late Thursday night with temperatures in the upper 30s, near 40s. A better chance for a wintry mix, south of the region for those traveling.

Snow develops Friday with drier air from time to time later in the day.

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast Thursday night through Friday. *THIS DOES NOT INCLUDED ADDITIONAL LAKE EFFECT OVER THE WEEKEND*

Winds will gust to 40-50+ mph by Friday/Saturday a.m.

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

