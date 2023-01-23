CLEVELAND (WJW) – Much quieter tonight after the wet snowfall we saw since Sunday. Here is a look at some of our area’s snowfall totals:

Ready for more snow? A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for some of our western counties Tuesday as they could see 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility.

Quiet and cold tonight. A few lingering flurries are possible tonight but most areas will remain quiet. Cloudy and cold with temperatures in the mid 20s. Chance for any wet spots to re-freeze so watch for any slick areas.

Tomorrow will be mostly quiet and grey, outside of some flurries and snow showers in the snowbelt to start off the morning with little accumulation. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s and staying breezy, with wind chills in the 20s.

There’s another similar system mid week. This round will produce several inches of snow depending on track and the duration of wintry mix/rain.

Lake effect Thursday, a break Friday, light snow Saturday and another panhandle system Sunday/Monday of next week

These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow/mix potential rises each time! Brief periods of milder air ahead of each system.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.