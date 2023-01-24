CLEVELAND (WJW) — Much quieter Tuesday after the accumulating snowfall to start the week. Here is a look at some of our area’s snowfall totals:

Ready for more snow? A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect for Ottawa and Sandusky counties Wednesday at 3 a.m. with 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility. The rest of us are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY beginning 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Quiet and cold tonight. A few lingering flurries are possible tonight but most areas will remain quiet. Cloudy and cold with temperatures in the mid-20s. Chance for any wet spots to re-freeze so watch out for any slick areas.

Slick spots this morning, temps in the upper 20s. Mostly quiet and grey today, outside of some flurries and snow showers in the snowbelt to start off the morning with little accumulation. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Breezy, with wind chills in the 20s.

After a quiet Tuesday, another system moves in Wednesday into Thursday. This round will produce another chance at several inches of snow depending on track and the duration of wintry mix/rain.

Lake effect Thursday, a break Friday, light snow Saturday and another panhandle system Sunday/Monday of next week

These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow/mix potential rises each time! Brief periods of milder air ahead of each system.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.