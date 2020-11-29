Winter storm watch issued for some Northeast Ohio counties starting Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter storm watch has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio beginning Monday evening.

On severe winter storm watch is: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lorain County, Medina County, Portage County, Summit County and Trumbull County.

In these areas, the National Weather Service says there’s a possibility for heavy snow. There is a potential for 8 inches of snow and higher to accumulate. The storm watch lasts until Wednesday.

Other counties are under moderate winter weather advisory, including Ashland County, Crawford County, Erie County, Holmes County, Huron County, Mahoning County, Ottawa County, Richland County, Sandusky County, Stark County and Wayne County. Many of these moderate advisories lift Tuesday.

