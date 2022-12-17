CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gusty Lake Effect snow showers move through this weekend affecting mainly the shoreline of the snowbelt, thus a Winter Storm Watch going into effect for the shoreline of Ashtabula county where you could see 6 inches or more of snow along with gusty winds of 35 mph. Elsewhere, it will be cold and dry.

We’ll be watching our eastern lakeshore communities closely Saturday night, a lake effect snow band may drift in. Stay tuned, accumulating snow possible along I-90 and north. Otherwise mainly cloudy this weekend with a few flurries flying but little to no accumulation likely.

Another winter system late next week. Snow chances climbing.

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. So stay tuned.