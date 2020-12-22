Winter storm watch for portions of Northeast Ohio beginning Christmas Eve

(WJW) — A winter storm watch has been issued for some Northeast Ohio counties beginning Christmas Eve.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula inland and lakeshore beginning Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Total snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible.
Follow the latest details on this weather alert, here.
Before the snow, a windy and warmer Wednesday is on tap for us. Ahead of this strong system, temperatures will spike to 50°F. Winds ramp up out of the south sustained at 15-20 MPH with gust up to 40 MPH by Wednesday night.
Rain develops Wednesday night/early Thursday with a transition to snow during the day with general accumulations. It’ll will be sloppy out and travel will be tricky especially in the evening.
