CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe winter storm watch for Ashtabula Lakeshore County this weekend.

The watch goes into effect Saturday evening and continues into Sunday night. Heavy lake effect snow is possible with accumulations exceeding six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty Lake Effect snow showers will move through this weekend affecting mainly the shoreline of the snowbelt, thus a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for the shoreline of Ashtabula county where you could see 6″ or more of snow along with gusty winds of 35 mph. Elsewhere, it will be cold and dry.

This evening we’ll look for cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around with no accumulation. It will be breezy with temps in the 30s but will feel like the 20s. If you’re headed out, you’ll wanna bundle up.

We’ll be watching our eastern lakeshore communities closely Saturday night, a lake effect snow band may drift in. Stay tuned, accumulating snow possible along I-90 and north. Otherwise mainly cloudy this weekend with a few flurries flying but little to no accumulation likely.

Another winter system late next week. Snow chances climbing!

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week.

Christmas weather history:

