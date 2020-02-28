Winter Storm Watch: Another 24 hours of lake-effect on the way for Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect through Saturday afternoon for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake County through Saturday afternoon.

There is also a LAKE-EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Bands of lake-effect are bursting across Northeast Ohio Friday morning.

It's classic west to east lake-effect that will continue all day and all night and into early Saturday morning.

Wind chills are in the single digits for some Friday morning.

It will warm up into the 20s, but the sun may peak out.

Not everyone will add on to their snow totals.

The majority of what is to come will hit the snow belt.

We rise above freezing Sunday and will hit the 50s next week.

Here's your latest 8-day forecast:

