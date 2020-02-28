1  of  2
Breaking News
List of school closings Snow emergencies issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Winter Storm Watch: Another 24 hours of lake-effect on the way for Northeast Ohio

Weather

by: Scott Sabol

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect through Saturday afternoon for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake County through Saturday afternoon.

There is also a LAKE-EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Check the latest updates on the warnings here.

Bands of lake-effect are bursting across Northeast Ohio Friday morning.

It's classic west to east lake-effect that will continue all day and all night and into early Saturday morning.

Wind chills are in the single digits for some Friday morning.

It will warm up into the 20s, but the sun may peak out.

Not everyone will add on to their snow totals.

The majority of what is to come will hit the snow belt.

We rise above freezing Sunday and will hit the 50s next week.

Here's your latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

School Closings

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App