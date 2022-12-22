CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Storm Warning starts for the following counties in red at 1 a.m. Friday and lasts until 10 a.m. Saturday.

A Wind Chill Warning takes place 4 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.

Here are some of the threats we are looking at with this system:

Scattered showers will continue Thursday night, with heavier rain around midnight quickly changing over into snow by 3 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s most of tonight before falling into the single digits Friday morning.

This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts of 50 mph to 60 mph and above, wind chills bringing temperatures between -10 and -30, and blowing snow are the biggest threats.

Friday will be the worst day to travel, with the potential for ice and snow in the morning and heavier snow in the evening, with blizzard-like conditions in spots.

Here is how it begins:

Rain on Thursday (a mix in spots), starts off spotty, becoming more widespread by late Thursday night, with temperatures in the upper 30s or near 40s. For those traveling, the southern part of the region has a better chance for a wintry mix.

Friday’s temperature drop will happen rapidly — a 30-degree drop from midnight to 5 a.m.! By 7 a.m., we’ll be in the single digits, not factoring in the wind chill.

Snow will taper south later in the day. Then in the afternoon and evening, we’ll transition to lake effect snow east.

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Thursday night through Friday. *THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE ADDITIONAL LAKE EFFECT SNOW OVER THE WEEKEND*

Winds will gust to 40 mph or 50+ mph by Friday/Saturday a.m.

Here’s the weekend wind chill forecast. A few local areas will briefly drop to -20 degrees to -30 degrees.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: