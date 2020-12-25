Winter storm warning remains; Lake effect snow machine to start winding down

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for Trumbull County.

The Lake Effect snow machine will start winding down over the next few hours as winds are beginning to switch out of the west which means most of the snow that will come down overnight will aim for the far east, Snowbelt.

Travel is extremely poor at this time, until tomorrow afternoon:

Snow totals yet to come overnight and into tomorrow morning. We get to repeat this same weather heading into New Year’s Eve… but not much snow-lots of rain and wintry mix by midnight!

A slow shift to more traditional lake effect later today/tonight/first half of Saturday. MOST OF THESE HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL START LATER CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON/EVENING/NIGHT.

It’s going to be COLD! Temperatures will struggle to reach around 20 degrees on Christmas Day. Single-digit wind chills all day long. Stay warm! Here’s a look at temps/chills at noontime on Christmas.

Here is the Christmas Day weather history for Cleveland:

This stint of arctic air won’t stay long, temperatures will recover to above freezing by next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

