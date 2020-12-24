Winter Storm Warning: Rain, snow, lake effect, and single-digit wind chills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are multiple warnings and advisories for Northeast Ohio starting today through Saturday.

WINTER STORM WARNING

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties could see localized snow totals from 8 to 14 inches. This is a multiple-day event. These areas are also under a Winter Storm Watch.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties could see several inches of snow from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

Read more on the warnings and advisories here

We start out with rain this morning. Temperatures between 45 and 50 with wind gusts of 25-30mph

Arctic air moves in by midday Christmas Eve west to east.

Maps in Motion

Here is a timeline on the big weather changes:

Rainy periods early today. Temps start out in the 40s on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures drop into the lower 30s by midday. 20s by sundown

Rain tapers off. Dry periods then snow on the backside of the front mid/late afternoon.

Front stalls along OH/PA line this evening. Snow continues across eastern 1/2 of NE Ohio with a shift to the west late evening/midnight.

First snow (ARCTIC FRONT NOT LAKE EFFECT) will accumulate late afternoon/evening/12am to 3am so a “white” Christmas is likely for most. By 11 PM on Christmas Eve a TRACE to 2″ west of I-71 to 3-5″ along the Cleveland/Akron corridor with 4-6″ east of I-77 with locally higher amounts closer to the PA line.

By Christmas Morning – “Synoptic Snow”

Then lake effect snow will develop behind this system Christmas Eve night and especially Christmas Day. The KEY will be the wind direction. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for these counties. It will be active from Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Thursday Afternoon Through Saturday Afternoon

As it looks right now if you live north of Route 322 East in the primary Snowbelt you want to pay attention to our lake effect snow forecast on Christmas Day. Snow amounts over a foot likely in the red areas below. There will be a sharp cut-off between heavy lake effect snow and minimal accumulations south.

It’s going to be COLD! Temperatures will struggle to reach around 20 degrees on Christmas Day. Single-digit wind chills all day long. Stay warm! Here’s a look at temps/chills at noontime on Christmas.

Here is the Christmas Day weather history for Cleveland:

This stint of arctic air won’t stay long, temperatures will recover to above freezing by next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: