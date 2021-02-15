Winter Storm Warning: Northeast Ohio winter storm will be a ‘one-two punch’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday afternoon.

Weather Alerts: Winter Storm Warning Begins Monday 1 AM

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Wayne counties.

More details on the warning here

This will be a “one-two punch.”

Everyone will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

You’ll want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute.

The second found of snow starts at 5 p.m. Monday and will last through about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Everyone will pick up an additional 6 to 9 inches of snow.

When it’s all said and done, you’ll have 8 to 12 inches of snow to shovel.

WINTER STORM TOTAL

The coldest air is expected to arrive Tuesday. A couple of areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night.

More accumulation is coming later in the week on Thursday.

We’re tracking a rain/ice/snow mix.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Click here fore more from the FOX 8 Weather Team