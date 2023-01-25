CLEVELAND (WJW) — A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Ottawa and Sandusky counties Wednesday at 3 a.m. until Wednesday at 11 p.m. The rest of us are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY beginning at 3 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until Wednesday evening.

A messy winter day Wednesday starting early in the day with accumulating snow and temperatures in the 20s. Snowfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour may be possible.

We will climb above freezing during the afternoon as rain/snow mix moves into the area. Models indicate this will happen around I-71 with rain and sleet east and more snow farther west. The rain/snow line that sets up will be a big determining factor on how much snow we will see.

Here’s a closer look at the timing:

Lake effect snow moves in Thursday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

