Winter storm warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter storm warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 1 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties from 1 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Winds ramping up out of the south sustained at 15-20 MPH with gust up to 40 MPH by tonight.

We’re tracking a Christmas game changer as arctic air moves in behind a strong cold front.

Here is a timeline on the big weather changes:

Rain develops tonight into early Thursday. Temps start out in the 40s on Christmas Eve.

Rain to snow by early afternoon west to east. Temps start in the ’40s and fall into the upper 20s by 6 pm

Snow will accumulate so a “white” Christmas is likely for most. By 11 PM on Christmas Eve a coating to 2″ west of I-77 to 2-4″ east with locally higher amounts.

Then Lake effect snow will develop behind this system Christmas Eve night and especially Christmas Day. The KEY will be the wind direction. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of northeast Ohio. It will be active from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Thursday Night

Conditions are ripe for a significant lake effect snow event! As it looks right now if you live north of Route 322 East in the primary Snowbelt you want to pay attention to our lake effect snow forecast on Christmas Day. Snow amounts over a foot likely in the red areas below. There will be sharp cut-off between heavy lake effect snow and minimal accumulations south.

It’s going to be COLD! Temperatures will struggle to reach around 20 degrees on Christmas Day. Single-digit wind chills all day long. Stay warm! Here’s a look at temps/chills at noontime on Christmas.

Here is the Christmas Day weather history for Cleveland:

This stint of arctic air won’t stay long, temperatures will recover to above freezing by next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

