Winter Storm Warning: How much snow and ice you’ll see this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued ahead of a winter storm that is on track to start impacting Northeast Ohio Wednesday.

The warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting 9 to 14 inches of snow and ice.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning with ice accumulations up to a quarter-inch followed by 8 inches of snow, according to NWS.

That’s for Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Coshocton, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Here’s how we’ll start to see the winter storm impact Northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

There will be steady rain in the morning with a transition to freezing rain and snow in the afternoon.

Wednesday evening will be a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow that will last through the night.

Thursday it will snow all morning.

In the evening, the snow will start to move east.

Snow will gradually taper off Friday morning.