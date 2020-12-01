Winter Storm Warning: First round of snow falls with heavy winds; lake effect kicks up next

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit, and Trumbull counties are under the warning through Wednesday morning.

The first round of general snow will end for a round of lake effect.

We’re also seeing winds of upwards of 35 mph.

That’s causing a lot of visibility issues on the roads as well.

Temperatures are in the high 20s and low 30s.

The wind chills will be in the teens.

Road crews are working to catch up. They weren’t able to pretreat the roads because of the heavy rains before the snow.

Some melting will occur, but snow is falling on top of it.

After the general snow, we’ll see lake effect, but there will be breaks.

We’re tracking another round of snow this weekend.

