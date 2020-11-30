Winter Storm Warning: First big snow of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio will get its first big snow of the season in a multi-day event that begins late Monday.

Several counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.

It is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit, Trumbull counties.

Other portions of the area are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

More details on the Warning and Advisory here.

The weather event will start as rain mid-afternoon Monday.

It will be a very slow transition to general snow.

We probably won’t see snow in Northeast Ohio until after sundown.

Lake effect kicks up Tuesday and into Wednesday for some.

Everyone will see several inches of snow.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: