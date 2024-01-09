(WJW) – A High Wind Advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for Northeast Ohio. Windy conditions have moved into NE Ohio and will only get stronger with gusts to 50 mph.

Here are some of the highest wind reports so far today:

Overnight, rain showers transition to scattered snow showers with light accumulation. Winds will back off the high gusts but will still be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will be falling through the evening, in the 40s early evening but in the upper 30s overnight.

Wednesday morning will feature snow showers moving through for the morning rush. The snow tapers in the afternoon. Most of us will dry out but there are still a few isolated lake effect snow flurries around until evening. Accumulations looking light (Coating to an 1-2″ possible).

Temperatures will stay steadily cool through the day, in the mid 30s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Winds will continue to gust up to 40 mph at times with isolated gusts along the lake of 50 mph.

On Thursday, scattered snow showers will move through the area with little to no accumulation. However, a stronger and very similar to today, system will move through Friday night through Saturday.

Scattered snow showers Wednesday continuing into early Thursday. Light accumulations.

Active SW to NE storm track continues as the next system arrives Friday and Saturday. Storm system this weekend will be the strongest of the season thus far.

Overall Forecast Timeline for this week:

Tuesday – AM SLUSHY SNOW before 8am then Widespread Rain/Windy (40s)

Wednesday – Rain to snow/windy (small accumulations)

Thursday – Flurries early

Friday – Rain and wind

Saturday – Colder with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder/lake effect (20s). Wind chills in the single digits

