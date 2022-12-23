CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.

Here are some of the threats we are looking at with this system:

Temperatures dropping into single digits Friday. General snow with accumulations.

This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. This will lead to power outages, slick and snow covered roadways.

Snow tapers south later in the day, especially for counties south of US 30. Then we transition to lake effect in the evening east.

Saturday forecast animation:

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast Friday. General 2-4″ (5″ locally through noon Friday). Totals below include lake effect later Friday and Saturday night.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

