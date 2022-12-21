CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is a bit warmer today with highs in the upper 30s. A few breaks of welcomed sunshine will come during the afternoon as the winds pick up at night. Wednesday and early Thursday would be the best to travel if you can or finish up any last-minute errands.

We will start to see impacts from our winter system by late Thursday, starting off as rain and transitioning into snow by Friday with arctic air behind it. Lake effect snow with frigid conditions will continue into the weekend.

Friday will be the worst of the travels days with the potential of ice in the morning and heavier snow in the evening with blizzard-like conditions.

Rain Thursday (mix in spots), starts off spotty, becoming more widespread late Thursday night with temperatures in the upper 30s, near 40s. A better chance for a wintry mix, south of the region for those traveling.

Snow develops Friday with DRIER AIR from time to time which will limit snowfall initially. Wrap-around lake effect Saturday/Sunday.

A sharp drop in temps Friday into the teens with wind chills well below zero by the end of the day. Winds will gust to 40-50+ mph by Friday/Saturday AM.

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up!

Christmas weather history:

Temps in the teens with subzero wind chills are likely. Stay warm!

Overall this will be the coldest Christmas Day (for the US) since 2000

Coldest Christmas Day in northern Ohio since 2020 (20 degrees)

Last Christmas with a wind chill under -10 was 2004 (-14)

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for your latest forecast updates.