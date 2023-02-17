CLEVELAND (WJW) — Big temperature swings are more common in March and April. Notice the upswing in February.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s all day today. Winds will gust up to 25-30 MPH, making our 20’s feel more like the teens all day long.

Several streaks of scattered lake-enhanced snow around Friday under a mainly cloudy sky.

Here’s tomorrow’s futurecast, note that the snow showers will not be widespread, meaning some backyards won’t see the flakes flying.

Little to no snow accumulations. Isolated locations in the snowbelt could see around an inch.

Here’s a historical breakdown of the February 60s and 70s:

Few AM sprinkles Sunday and a weak front late Monday into early Tuesday with spotty light rain. Better opportunity for Rain (snow) late next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

