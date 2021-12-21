Winter officially arrives with a little snow in tow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We say goodbye to autumn and hello winter on Tuesday. The astronomical beginning of winter in the northern hemisphere begins around 10:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Weak clipper systems will pass late tonight/early Wednesday.

A few snow showers will develop with light accumulations late tonight/early Wednesday as temperatures stay in the lower 30s.

MAPS IN MOTION

Christmas week: High temperatures generally in the 40’s. Overall, the weather looks quiet which is great news! Winter arrives (astronomically speaking) on Tuesday at 10:59 am. There is a slight chance of a few light lake effect snow showers and flurries early Wednesday following a cold front.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop late afternoon and continue overnight. There will be some lingering showers around in Saturday morning followed by breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST