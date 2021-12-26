Wintry mix hits early Monday, with temps sticking above average all week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Next up, a wintry mix heads our way. Areas east of I-77 will likely hang onto the mix for a couple hours Monday morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The commute may be slick with a coating of snow and patchy ice in spots, but little to no accumulation is anticipated.

The mix transitions to rain showers after 10 a.m. In fact, temperatures will climb back to around 50 by dinnertime. Another round of rain/snow showers to rain scenario is coming late Tuesday morning, however.

Temperatures trending above average this last week of 2021. No major snow in sight and no travel worries as we ring in the New Year.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic