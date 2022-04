CLEVELAND (WJW) – Expect a coating of snow as you head out the door.

It’s covering cars and roads.

Snow showers will linger Tuesday with gusty winds.

Gusts will be up to 35 mph. We’ll see sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Eventually, the snow will taper off, but rain will remain.

The warmup begins after that.

By the weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 70s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: