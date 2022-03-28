CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries continue through the morning Monday.

Little-to-no accumulation. Temperatures are in the 20s, but wind chills are in the teens.

Northwest winds will gust to 30MPH. The wind finally backs off Monday evening.

Spring makes a comeback. We warm up to near 70 mid-week with scattered rain showers. Ironically we’ll have a wintry mix Wednesday morning, followed by the warmest afternoon of the week! Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures.

Near normal temperatures and quiet weather are expected this weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST