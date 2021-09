CLEVELAND (WJW) — Late September warmth is still with us, with temperatures continuing to trend above average with highs at 80 degrees or above the next several days.

Sunday, the Browns home opener features winning weather. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s during the game.

Want more of a fall feel? Right on cue, fall arrives Wednesday, Sept. 22 and cooler more comfortable air surges in. That’s also our next best chance of rain.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: