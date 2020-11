CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will climb back into the 60s Friday.

It is going to stay breezy.

That’s kept temperatures up overnight.

Doubt you’ll need a jacket this morning.

In some areas, temperatures are already in the 50s.

Enjoy it!

Cooler air returns this weekend with a widespread rain on deck Sunday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

